Fatal Hit & Run In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are investigating a fatal hit and run. On July 8th about 9 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The striking vehicle fled the area after the collision. Upon their arrival, police and EMS attempted to render aid to the struck adult male, but he was later determined to be deceased. Officers canvased the area for video and were able to locate some images of the striking vehicle. Police have tentatively identified the striking vehicle as a dark in color 2005-2006 BMW X5 SUV. The vehicle should have extensive front grille damage. It was last known to be traveling east on Derry Street after the collision. Anyone with information on the incident or vehicle is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.