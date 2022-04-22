Fatal Harford County Crash Investigated

ABINGDON, MD – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Harford County. Shortly before 2:40 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Emmorton Road at Philadelphia Road in Abingdon. According to a preliminary investigation, a tractor-trailer driven by 66-year-old Thomas Tompkins of York was northbound on Emmorton Road. At the same time, a 2013 Chrysler 300 and a 2017 Jeep Compass were traveling south on the same road. Investigators believe Tompkins failed to stop at a steady red turn signal and proceeded through the intersection. The front of the tractor-trailer struck the left side of the Chrysler in the intersection. The driver of the Jeep swerved to avoid the crash, but the Chrysler struck the front right fender of the Jeep. The driver of the Chrysler, 36-year-old Raul Smith of Edgewood was transported to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he died. Tompkins and the driver of the Jeep refused medical treatment at the scene. No charges have yet been filed. The Maryland State Police Crash Team are conducting the investigation. Once completed, investigators will submit their findings to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, who will make a final determination on any potential charges.