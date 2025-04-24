Fatal Fire In York County

YORK COUNTY – One person perished after a Tuesday night fire in York County. Authorities responded around 9:27 p.m. to a residential structure fire in the 2200 block of Copenhaffer Road in Conewago Township. Witnesses reported that a male resident and several animals were trapped inside. Due to the extent of the fire, rescue efforts were significantly hampered. A 64-year-old male resident died in the blaze and a juvenile resident was hospitalized for treatment of smoke inhalation. Two additional male residents were not home at the time and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. A cause of the fire is under investigation.