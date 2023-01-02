Fatal Fire In Lancaster

LANCASTER – One person died after a Saturday morning three alarm fire in Lancaster. Units responded at 10:36 a.m. to 427 W. Lemon Street and discovered fire coming from a 3-story duplex. Firefighters rescued two victims from the home and provided immediate emergency medical care. The victims were transported to Lancaster General. One of the victims, identified as 18-year-old Anna Leavitt, later died. The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes. The cause remains under investigation. It is not known if the home had working smoke detectors. All residents are reminded to install smoke detectors on every floor and in every bedroom; test your smoke detectors every month by the pressing the “test” button; and ensure every person in your home understands and practices your home fire escape plan twice a year. If you do not have working smoke detectors, the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire can provide smoke detectors and installation free of charge to qualified homeowners in Lancaster City. For more information, contact the Fire Marshal Division at 717-291-4869.