Fatal Dauphin County Crash Investigation

DAUPHIN COUNTY – PSP Harrisburg is investigating a fatal crash that happened last evening around 10:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Colebrook Road in Conewago Township. Troopers say 36-year-old Jordan Mushinski of Grantville was traveling east in a Toyota Tacoma when he failed to negotiate a slight left turn in the roadway, losing control, striking some trees, a sign, and a utility pole. Police say there was no precipitation, the roadway was dry, and there was no gravel or debris on the road leading up to the crash scene. Mushinski died at the scene from his injuries.