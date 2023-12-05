Fatal Dauphin County Accident Under Investigation

DAUPHIN COUNTY – State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Dauphin County. It happened Sunday, Dec. 3 around 4:17 p.m. on State Route 209 near the intersection of Berry Road in Williams Township. Authorities say a 2005 Chevy Malibu operated by a 17-year-old male from Gratz was eastbound on Route 209 and crossed into the oncoming lane crashing into a 2021 Ford Escape operated by 45-year-old Dana Battersby of Lykens. The Malibu driver died at the scene. Battersby and a 46-year-old passenger, James Artz of Lykens, along with four other children in the Ford were taken to Hershey Medical Center for their injuries. All involved were wearing seat belts. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact PSP-Lykens at 717-362-8700.