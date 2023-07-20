Fatal Cumberland County Crash Investigation

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – A crash in Cumberland County has claimed a life. Police were dispatched to an accident involving multiple vehicles in the area of the 3000 block of Cumberland Blvd. at 12:52 p.m. yesterday. Authorities say a vehicle crossed over the median into opposing traffic striking another vehicle. The operator of the vehicle that crossed over the median was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released. The investigation continues. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has further information is asked to contact Camp Hill Police at 717-238-9676.