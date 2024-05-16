Fatal Crash On PA Turnpike

DAUPHIN COUNTY – A motorcyclist has died after a crash on the PA Turnpike in Dauphin County. State Police report it happened May 15 when a Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound in Londonderry Township. The driver began merging from the left lane to the right lane in the area of mile marker 254 and lost control on the wet roadway. The operator was unable to regain control. As a result, the motorcycle rolled and the operator sustained fatal injuries. State Police say the operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The identity of the motorcyclist was not released pending notification of family members.