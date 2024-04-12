Fatal Crash On PA Turnpike In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a crash on the PA Turnpike in Lancaster County. State Police responded yesterday around 2:10 a.m.to the westbound lanes in Clay Township at mile marker 277.6. They say a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Kelly Little of Harrisburg was stopped in the westbound lane for unknown reasons with the headlights and tail lights activated and the vehicle in park. A tractor trailer driven by 64-year-old Mark Puhlman of Temple was also westbound and came upon the stopped vehicle. He was unable to avoid impact and rear ended Little’s vehicle. Little was pronounced dead at the scene. Puhlman was not injured.