Fatal Crash On I-83 In York County

YORK – One person died in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 83 South in York County. It happened yesterday morning at mile marker 19. State Police report that a tractor trailer appeared to have entered the I-83 southbound lane at exit 19 heading in the northbound direction, against opposing traffic. A southbound car impacted the tractor trailer that was headed in the wrong direction. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released. An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for today at Lehigh Valley Hospital.