Fatal Crash Involves Harrisburg Police Vehicle

HARRISBURG – A fatal crash between a Harrisburg City Police vehicle and a car is under investigation. It happened around 12:34 a.m. today at Holly and 19th Streets in Harrisburg. State Police say the police vehicle was responding to an officer in need of assistance call when they collided with a 2000 white Mercury Sable. The driver of the Sable left the scene on foot walking east on Holly Street. An 18-year-old front seat passenger in the car died at the scene. Two teens in the back seat were treated for minor injuries. The police officer was treated with minor injuries. Anyone with information about the driver of the car is asked to contact PSP Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.