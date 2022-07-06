Fatal Crash Investigation In York County

YORK COUNTY – A single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. The York County Coroner’s Office responded yesterday to the 100 block of Paper Mill Road in Lower Chanceford Township. Authorities say the female victim was an occupant in a vehicle when the driver reportedly failed to negotiate a turn, impacted a tree, and went down an embankment around 5:39 p.m. There were reportedly other occupants, but there’s no word if any of them suffered any injuries. The name of the victim has not yet been released. PSP York is investigating the crash.