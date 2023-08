Fatal Crash Investigation In York County

YORK COUNTY – One person was killed in a single vehicle crash in York County. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Bryansville Road in Fawn Township. Authorities say a Jeep Grand Cherokee left the roadway for an unknown reason and came to rest against a grain silo alongside the road. The York County Coroner’s Office says a 25-year-old man died at the scene. His name has not yet been released. The death has been ruled accidental. PSP York is investigating.