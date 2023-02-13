Fatal Crash Investigation In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Lancaster County. Authorities responded Friday around 10:30 p.m. to the area of Route 30 and Centerville Road. Upon arrival, responders found a 2005 Honda Pilot on its roof in the westbound lanes. The driver, 50-year-old Joel Eshleman of Mountville was found deceased inside the vehicle. A witness reported that the vehicle was westbound when for unknown reasons it left the right side of the roadway went up the roadside embankment and then overturned multiple times before coming back down the embankment and coming to rest. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact East Hempfield Twp. Police at 717-898-3103.