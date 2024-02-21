Fatal Crash Investigation In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a fatal crash. At 01:24 a.m. today, officers responded for a report of a vehicle crash on Route 283 westbound. Manheim Township and Lancaster City units arrived and found a 1996 Ford Explorer had crashed, and the driver had been ejected during the collision. The driver, a 29-year-old East Petersburg man, was transported to the hospital, where he later died. His name has not yet been released. An initial investigation indicated that the vehicle had been traveling from Fruitville Pike to Route 283 West. The vehicle drove off the roadway and returned onto the travel lane before rolling and sliding. The road was closed until 6:53 this morning. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.