Fatal Crash Investigation In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened yesterday at the intersection of Pine Creek Drive and Route 41 in Sadsbury Township. Authorities say a Freightliner driven by 53-year-old David Anthony of York was southbound on Route 41 approaching the intersection. A Nissan Pathfinder operated by 36-year-old Arlene Pacheco-Figueroa of Christiana was stopped at the traffic light. The light turned green for the Nissan to make a left turn. Due to sun glare, Anthony failed to see he had a red light and collided with the Nissan. Pacheco-Figueroa died at the scene. A 16-year-old passenger in the Nissan was taken to Lancaster General in critical condition. Anthony was not injured.