Fatal Crash Investigation In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating a fatal crash. On Saturday, Nov. 18 around 4:10 a.m., police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Union Deposit Road at Fairmont Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a white Mercedes-Benz sedan, which crashed off the roadway. The driver, and sole occupant, was found deceased at the scene. The identity of the victim was not released. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.