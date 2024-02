Fatal Crash in York County

YORK COUNTY – A York County woman lost her life in a two vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Fairview Township. 44-year-old Dimitra Sideras of West Manchester Township was traveling east in the westbound lane in the 1000 block of Lewisberry Road around 5:47 p.m. when she collided with an SUV. Sideras was pronounced dead the scene. The SUV driver was injured and taken to an area hospital. Fairview Township Police are investigating.