Fatal Crash In York County

YORK COUNTY – One person lost their life after a crash in York County. Yesterday around 10:56 a.m., West Manchester Township Police were dispatched to 1918 Carlisle Road for a crash with entrapment. Upon arrival, officers found three people trapped with serious injuries. It was determined that a vehicle operated by Deborah Davis of York Haven crossed the double yellow line and struck another vehicle head on. That vehicle was occupied by a couple from York City who were transported to York Hospital. Davis died of her injuries. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police Officer David Coates at 717-792-9514, ext 301.