Fatal Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – A weekend crash in Lancaster County has claimed a life. At 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the first block of Roosevelt Blvd. in Manheim Township and discovered that a 1964 Ford Mustang driven by 77-year-old Sandra Ganse of Lancaster crashed. The block is a private property parking lot. Emergency units found Ganse suffered fatal injuries. An initial investigation determined it was a single-vehicle crash in which the driver lost control for an unknown reason, went off the road, hit a curb, and went down an embankment onto its side. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.