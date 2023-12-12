Fatal Crash In Lancaster County

EPHRATA – A Lancaster County crash has claimed a life. Police say a 77-year-old Ephrata man died after his vehicle went into the Cocalico Creek. Officers responded around 4:40 a.m. today to the 100 block of Old Mill Road in Ephrata. A witness observed a Toyota Corolla drive off the roadway and hit a pedestrian crossing sign and a fence before going over an embankment into the creek. The man, who was unidentified, died at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Ephrata Police at 717-738-9200.