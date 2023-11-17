Fatal Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a crash in Lancaster County. It happened yesterday around 12:19 p.m. in the 3200 block of Lincoln Highway in Paradise Township. State Police say a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Juliann O’Malley of Ronks was eastbound when she lost control and drove onto a grassy shoulder. Her vehicle then re-entered the roadway and traveled into the westbound lane where she collided with a tractor trailer. O’Malley was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where she later died from her injuries. The truck driver was not hurt.