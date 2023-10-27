Fatal Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lancaster County. Troopers responded at 2:48 a.m. yesterday to N. Hollander Road, just north of Yost Road, in Leacock Township. Investigators say a Nissan sedan was traveling north at a high rate of speed on N. Hollander Road when the car swerved into the southbound lane and collided with a tour bus. The 25-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of tour bus was uninjured. The identities of the two were not released.