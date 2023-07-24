Fatal Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County crash has claimed a life. Authorities responded Saturday around 6 p.m. to the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and Greenfield Road in East Lampeter Township for a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck. A coroner investigator arrived and observed an adult male on the roadway who was then pronounced deceased. The male was identified as 22-year-old Cristian Murillo of West Grove. He was the operator of the motorcycle at the time of the crash. The Lancaster County Coroner’s office has ruled the manner of death as accidental.