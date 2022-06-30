Fatal Crash In Harford County

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Harford County. Shortly before 6:10 p.m., troopers responded to a four-vehicle crash on I-95 North in Havre de Grace. A preliminary investigation showed for unknown reasons, a northbound Toyota driven by 45-year-old Laila Jan crossed into the left shoulder area and struck the crash attenuator of a Maryland Transportation Authority vehicle as crews were preparing to place signs for a road closure. The Toyota then deflected, entered into center lane and struck the driver’s side of a 2021 Lexus. The Toyota was then struck by a tractor-trailer. 52-year-old Ehsan Ulhaq, who was seated in the rear of the Toyota, died at the scene. Jan and two other passengers in the Toyota, along with the driver and passenger of the state vehicle, were transported to area hospitals for treatment.