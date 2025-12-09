Fatal Crash In Harford County, MD

FOREST HILL, MD – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal Sunday crash in Harford County. Around 5:15 p.m., troopers responded to the 1800 block of Baldwin Mill Road for a report of a head-on collision. An investigation showed a Chevy Silverado crossed the double yellow center line and struck a Toyota Prius. The driver of the Prius, 79-year-old Charles Bender Jr. of Kingsville, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were two passengers in the Prius, a 76-year-old female and 4-year-old boy. Both were transported by Maryland State Police Aviation for treatment of their injuries. The Silverado driver, a 66 year old woman of Jarrettsville, MD, was transported by ambulance for treatment of her injuries.