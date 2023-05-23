Fatal Crash In Harford County

BEL AIR, MD – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in Harford County. The driver of a motorcycle, 37-year-old Jeremy Burris of New York, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, a Chrysler Pacifica, stayed on the scene. Shortly after 9 p.m, troopers responded to the intersection of MD Route 22 and Schucks Road. According to a preliminary investigation, the Chrysler was westbound on Route 22 and attempted to make a left turn onto Schucks Road. At the same time, Burris was traveling east on Route 22 when he crashed into the Chrysler. The road was closed for over two hours following the crash.