Fatal Crash In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Swatara Township Police, the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a commercial vehicle that occurred at around 4:45 a.m. today at the intersection of Paxton Street and Witmer Drive. The accident involved both the east and westbound lanes of Paxton Street. Reports are that the motorcyclist died from their injuries. One other person was hospitalized after the crash.