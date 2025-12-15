Fatal Crash Claims Lancaster County Teen

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County teen perished after a late Friday night crash. PSP-Lancaster report that on December 12 around 11:42 p.m., a Nissan Altima driven by 18-year-old Benjamin Singer of Landisville was westbound on Old Philadelphia Pike in Leacock Township, Lancaster County, when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck two utility poles. The vehicle came to rest at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and Old Leacock Road. The vehicle suffered extreme damage to all sides. Singer was the lone person in the vehicle.