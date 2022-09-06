Fatal Crash Claims Lancaster County Couple

LANCASTER COUNTY – A fatal weekend crash in Lancaster County has claimed the lives of two people. Police say a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica van operated by 74-year-old Mona Coldiron of Oxford was traveling northbound on Reading Road, south of Precast Road, in East Earl Township. Coldiron’s van crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound 2014 Yamaha motorcycle driven by 69-year-old Grant Beauchamp of Narvon. Beauchamp’s wife, 68-year-old Delores was a passenger on the motorcycle. The impact caused the Beauchamps to be ejected onto an adjacent lawn. Grant and Delores Beauchamp were pronounced dead at the scene. Coldiron was rushed to Reading Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.