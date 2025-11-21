Fatal Chester County Crash Investigated

CHESTER COUNTY – State Police in Chester County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred today around 1:21 a.m., troopers from the Avondale barracks attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing multiple violations in the area of E. 3rd Street and Garner Drive in New Garden Township. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The fleeing vehicle later crashed and three occupants in the vehicle died as a result. No troopers were injured. Investigators are working to identify the three victims and further information will be released when it becomes available.