Fatal Car Crash Investigation

HERSHEY, PA – On July 26, 2024, at approximately 12:45 AM, Derry Township Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Hersheypark Drive and Hotel Road for a pedestrian who had been struck by a motor vehicle. On arrival, first responders and medical personnel who happened to be in the area at the time of the incident were attempting life-saving measures on the pedestrian who had been struck. The pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is in the early stages and investigators are attempting to determine the circumstances involved in the crash. Investigators from the Derry Township Police Department are being assisted by the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or may have information about the crash can contact the Derry Township Police Department at (717) 534-2202 or submit a tip on our Crimewatch page.