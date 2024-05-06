Fatal Bus Crash In Harford County

BEL AIR, MD – Maryland State Police say one person was killed and 23 others were injured when a bus crashed on Interstate 95 in Harford County. The bus was carrying 24 people when it lost control and struck a guardrail on Sunday around 6 a.m. One passenger died while the driver and 22 other passengers were transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with injuries. Police say the vehicle was a Ford E-450 built for multiple occupancy. Police were investigating the crash, including where the bus was coming from and where it was going.