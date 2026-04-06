Fatal Berks County Crash Claims Two Firefighters

BERKS COUNTY (AP) – Two firefighters in a utility vehicle searching for a missing woman died in a head-on crash in Berks County. The accident happened Saturday around 6 p.m. when their utility vehicle collided with a Toyota Camry on Route 222 in Richmond Township. Walnuttown Fire Company Chief Jeff Buck and Assistant Fire Chief Robert Shick, Jr. were traveling north when the sedan swerved off the road striking the utility vehicle riding on the shoulder. Police said a male and female in the Camry fled, but were later arrested. Autopsies for the firefighters are scheduled for today. The fire company expressed condolences to the families on Facebook.