Fatal Accident- Pedestrian Struck

WEST EARL TWP., PA – On Saturday November 26th at 5:16PM, West Earl Township Police were dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle accident in the 500 block of S. Seventh St. It was reported one vehicle had struck a pedestrian. On scene investigation determined one vehicle and one pedestrian were involved in the accident. It was reported the 2004 Chevy Suburban was traveling southbound on S. Seventh St. (RT 272) and struck a pedestrian in the southbound lane. The pedestrian from Akron was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the pedestrian will not be released until notifications have been made to the deceased family. The driver of the Chevy Suburban a 57-Year-old Male from Ephrata, did not sustain any injuries from the crash. The accident is still under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer Justin Cruce at 717-859-1411 or by email at jcruce@westearlpd.org.