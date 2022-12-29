Fatal Accident Investigation In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – On Tuesday December 27th 2022, at about 6:15pm, the Harrisburg Police responded to the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets for a report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle. Upon the arrival of officers they made contact with the driver of the striking vehicle and the bicyclist. The bicyclist, an adult female, was transported to a local hospital for emergency care, but later died as a result of their injuries. The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The initial investigation revealed the motor vehicle was traveling south on Cameron St, with a solid green traffic light. The bicyclist was traveling west across Cameron St when the collision occurred. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.