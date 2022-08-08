Fatal Accident In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County. Authorities say on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg was eastbound in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township when he swerved into the path of a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Deborah Williams of Coatesville. Mullen’s vehicle hit the front driver side tire of the Williams vehicle and eventually hit a utility pole. Mullen died at the scene. Williams was not hurt. PSP Lancaster is investigating.