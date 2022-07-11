Fatal Accident Along Berks County’s Interstate 78

BERKS COUNTY – State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened around 4:40 a.m. today along Interstate 78 at mile marker 26.4 in Tilden Township, Berks County. Troopers say a 23-year-old Lebanon man was struck while trying to wave down passing motorists for help after his vehicle broke down in the eastbound lanes. The unidentified man died at the scene. Four other vehicles were also involved. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.