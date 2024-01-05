Farm Show Food Court Opens Today

HARRISBURG – The 2024 PA Farm Show officially opens to the public tomorrow at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. But today, you can stop by from noon through 9 p.m. to taste the delicious PA grown foods at the Food Court. Executive Director of the PA Farm Show Complex, Sharon Myers says lots of delicious food will be available as well as new favorites will be featured. The PA Farm Show runs through January 13. Admission to the show is free. Information is available at their website at farmshow.pa.gov.