Farm Grants Available To Grow Small PA Meat Businesses

MECHANICSBURG – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the opening of the Very Small Meat and Poultry Processor Reimbursement Grant Program at Route 174 Roadside Market – a small business and meat processor in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. The business received a $100,000 grant in 2022 from the program to support their business expansion by adding a butchering room to their farm market to process their pasture-raised beef and poultry, expand cold storage, and adding equipment that allows them to sell directly to consumers, and better meet demand for locally produced meat. The program reimburses costs associated with opening or expanding operations, or meeting USDA food safety requirements. Since 2019, 54 small meat and poultry processing businesses have received such funding. Information about the grant program can found by clicking on the picture below.