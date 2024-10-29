Family Arbitration Measure Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation called the Uniform Family Law Arbitration Act has been signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro. House Bill 917, now Act 12 of 2024, provides families with a voluntary and private process for resolving legal disputes with the help of an arbitrator. Bill sponsor, Chester County Rep. Melissa Shusterman said her bill saw unanimous, bipartisan support throughout the legislative process. She added that resolving family law disputes through court proceedings can be a bitter and financially ruinous process, as the partner with deeper pockets and access to the best legal counsel often has an advantage, frequently placing children in the middle of drawn-out legal battles. This law will give families another option to settle disputes, which can be especially helpful in matters of domestic violence as arbitration can lead to quicker resolutions.