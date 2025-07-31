False Advertising From PA Planned Parenthood

HARRISBURG – PA Family Institute says that Planned Parenthood is once again falsely claiming to provide prenatal services when not one location offers such services. Planned Parenthood operates three regions in PA and two of those regions – Planned Parenthood Western PA and Planned Parenthood Keystone – are advertising “Prenatal and Postpartum Services” on their website. Dan Bartkowiak, Chief Strategist for PFI, says “Planned Parenthood is once again misleading women in PA by advertising services they don’t actually provide. We called their facilities directly. Contrary to their advertising, not one Planned Parenthood in PA offers prenatal services. It’s the same deception we caught them using back in 2017. They removed it then. Now it’s back.” They added taxpayer dollars shouldn’t be funding an organization that continues to mislead the public and manipulate vulnerable women. Lawmakers and the public deserve transparency, especially from organizations receiving millions in taxpayer funds. This repeated deception should prompt serious scrutiny of Planned Parenthood’s operations.