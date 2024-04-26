Faith Friendship Plight Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at the plight of a Lancaster County ministry which provides a home for low income adults with various disabilities and challenges. Faith Friendship Ministries in Mountville is facing financial hardship after a conviction of sexual assault by a long time care worker against several residents. The personal care home with 67 residents is trying to keep the residents from being victimized again through losing their home. Executive Director, Tammi Morris says if they can’t survive financially, their residents would be without their home. You can hear more about the plight of Faith Friendship Ministries on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”