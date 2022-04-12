Fairness In Women’s Sports Act Passes Senate Committee

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Education Committee has advanced the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. Senate Bill 1191 would prohibit students of the male sex, which the bill defines as the biological distinction between male and female based on reproductive biology and genetic make-up, from participating in athletic teams or sports for women or girls. The bill also prohibits a government entity or licensing, accrediting or athletic organization from entertaining a complaint, opening an investigation, or taking adverse action against a school entity or public institution of higher education for maintaining separate teams or sports for students of the female sex. Bill sponsor, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill says “women have fought too hard to earn the right to their own competitive sports and the dangerous trajectory we are on could alter that forever.” The bill now goes to the full state Senate for consideration.