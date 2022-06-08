Fairness In Women’s Sports Act Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – In a win for women and girls across the Commonwealth, the PA Senate has passed Senate Bill 1191 – the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which would ensure that sports are separated by biological sex. The vote came after a press conference hosted by the PA Family Council, with key legislators and national groups calling for the passage. One Democrat crossed party lines to vote in favor of the bill. Gov. Tom Wolf has threatened a veto should the measure make it out of the Legislature. The bill now goes to the PA House for consideration, where they recently passed the House version of the bill, House Bill 972. A recent poll by Spry Strategies for the Women’s Liberation Front and the American Principles Project reported nearly 75% of Pennsylvanians support protecting women’s sports by keeping it separated based on biological sex.