Fairness In Women’s Sports Act Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act has been approved by the PA Senate. Under House Bill 972, an athletic team or sport designated for females, women or girls may not be open to biological males. More than a dozen states have passed similar legislation in light of women’s sports being challenged by the allowance of biological males to compete on their teams. Bill sponsor, Cumberland County Rep. Barb Gleim said, “Allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports reverses nearly 50 years of hard-earned advances for women and destroys fair competition and women’s athletic opportunities.” A recent poll by Spry Strategies for the Women’s Liberation Front and the American Principles Project reported nearly 75% of Pennsylvanians support protecting women’s sports by keeping it separated based on biological sex. The measure now goes to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk where a veto is expected.