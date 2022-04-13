Fairness In Women’s Sports Act Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – The PA House has approved the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act – House Bill 972. Under the bill, an athletic team or sport designated for females may not be open to biological males. In addition, a student deprived of an athletic opportunity or who suffers direct or indirect harm as a result of a violation of the act by a college or public school would be able to file a lawsuit against the institution. More than a dozen states have passed similar legislation in light of women’s sports being challenged by the allowance of biological males to compete on their teams. The bill goes to the state Senate for consideration. If approved there, it faces a potential veto from Gov. Tom Wolf.