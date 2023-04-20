“Fairness Act” Proposed For PA

HARRISBURG – Five Democrat lawmakers are introducing what they call “The Fairness Act.” The lawmakers, including Lancaster County Rep. Ismail Smith Wade-El, issued a joint statement saying for far too long, LGBTQ people across the Commonwealth have faced horrific discrimination for who they love, how they identify, and who they are. They say LGBTQ persons are being denied housing, education, or access to public accommodations. Under House Bill 300, discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression would be prohibited. The measure has been referred to the PA House Judiciary Committee.