Fabarez Focus On Christ’s Return Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features Dr. Mike Fabarez of the radio program, Focal Point, speaking at the 2023 National Religious Broadcasters Convention. He challenged people to be prepared for Christ’s return. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.” Focal Point with Dr. Mike Fabarez can be heard Monday through Fridays at 10:30 a.m. on WDAC.