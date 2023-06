FAA Reports One Death In PA Turnpike Plane Crash

YORK COUNTY – The FAA reports that a flight crew member of a small aircraft that crashed into a utility truck Wednesday afternoon on the PA Turnpike in Fairview Township, York County, has died. Two people were in the single engine Cessna.180 when it crashed. Officials identified the deceased as 74-year-old Lawrence Sager of Harrisburg. A passenger suffered serious injuries. The truck driver was not hurt. An investigation is underway to determine what caused the plane to go down.